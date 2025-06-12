Recover public money spent on caste census: C T Ravi

<p>Chikkamagaluru: "If the Kantharaju report is deemed unscientific, then recover the public funds spent on it," demanded MLC C T Ravi. He further charged that the government has once again brought caste census issue to the forefront to divert the attention on various issues for which the government was being targetted. </p><p>Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, BJP leader said, "You are misusing caste for political gain. Are you planning to spend hundreds of crores again?" </p><p>"Siddaramaiah had earlier defended the Kantharaju report as scientific and called it his ambitious project. Jayaprakash Hegde had claimed to have reviewed the report. Hundreds of crores were spent on it. Now, the government wants to conduct the caste census all over again. Accept that the Kantharaju report was unscientific," he said.</p>.Ready to sacrifice lives to save KRS dam: Farmers’ organisations.<p>"In reality, the constitutional authority to conduct both population and caste census lies with the Central government—not with the state government. This is not Congress’ money but the taxpayers' money. Neither dalits nor backward classes have received justice through the reports by Kantharaju or Jayaprakash Hegde. These reports have turned the government into a laughing stock," he mocked. </p><p>Responding to a proposal to convert Tumakuru into Bengaluru North district, he said, "Kempegowda turned a small village called Bendakaluru into a brand. Singapore was once a disease-ridden small village, but the people there elevated it into international standards. Why stop at two districts? Let them name the entire state Bengaluru."</p><p>"They don’t have the strength to brand their own hometowns globally. Do they need to cook their 'political meal' under Bengaluru’s name? Don’t they have the capability to create a separate brand for Tumakuru? Can’t Tumakuru be developed at a global level?" he sought to know.</p>