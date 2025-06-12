Menu
Recover public money spent on caste census: C T Ravi

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, BJP leader said, 'You are misusing caste for political gain. Are you planning to spend hundreds of crores again?'
Naina J A
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 23:49 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 23:49 IST
Karnataka Newscaste censusC T Ravi

