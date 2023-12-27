K'Taka: Rejig of district units to figure at BJP meet today

The state BJP has convened a meeting of its newly appointed office-bearers here on Wednesday.
To be attended by former CMs B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda, Basavaraj Bommai and others, it will hold discussions on reconstituting the district units. It will also discuss strategies to take on the ruling Congress over its failures ahead of the LS polls.
“It appears state BJP president B Y Vijayendra wants to show that he is in full control of the party unit, in the wake of criticism by his detractors like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. So, he is accelerating the process of reconstituting the district units,” party sources said.