Released on bail, two accused gang up with two others to commit 11 more crimes in Karnataka; held

Family history

“Among the four accused, three were involved in burglary in Mysuru and Mandya districts, while the fourth one was involved in disposal of the valuables. One of the four accused, who was released on bail on April 27 is facing charges in 18 older theft cases. He was also into narcotics crimes and 4.066 kg of ganja, one pistol and a car were additionally seized from him. Metagalli Police have filed cases against him under the Arms Act and SDPS Act. Surprisingly, his father and four brothers are also facing several criminal cases,” she pointed out.

The others have 36, 17 and 3 older theft cases registered against them. The earlier 74 cases against the four accused have been filed in Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.

CCB Inspector M Mohan Kumar, PSI Maruthi Antharagatti, ASIs Azgar Khan, M R Ganesh and Ramegowda and personnel Prakash, Ramaswamy, Jayaram, Umamahesh, Mahesh, Suresh, Narasimharaju, Ravi, Govinda, Shivanna, K Mahesh, C N Ravi, Mamatha, and Ramya were part of the operation of nabbing the accused.