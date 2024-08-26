Released on bail, two accused gang up with two others to commit 11 more crimes in Karnataka; held

Mysuru: Two accused, who were released on bail on April 27, ganged up with two other accused, who also had pending cases against them, to commit 11 more crimes before they were arrested on August 21.
Addressing a media conference here on Monday, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said, the CCB team lead by ACP S N Sandesh Kumar, under the directions of DCPs M Muthuraj and S Janhnavi, arrested the four accused and have recovered 551 grams of gold jewels, 1.4 kg of silver items, two cars, three two-wheelers, one pistol and live bullets, two mobile phones, and materials used for the crimes in Mysuru and Mandya districts.
Cases
Latkar said, with the arrest, seven burglary cases – including one in Mysuru city, one in Mysuru district and one in Mandya district; two extortion cases – one each in Mysuru city and Mandya district; two vehicle thefts – one each in Bengaluru and Mysuru district – have been solved.
“Following the burglary of valuables worth Rs 11.4 lakh in a house of Shyadanahalli under Metagalli Police Station on June 6, a special team of CCB Police personnel was formed. The team arrested a person on July 16 on Shivaji Road, in N R Mohalla of Mysuru city. When he was inquired, he spilled the beans about the burglary and other crimes he was involved in, along with the three other accused. On the basis of information provided by the accused, three more were nabbed on August 21, near KIADB office on KRS Road,” she said.
Family history
“Among the four accused, three were involved in burglary in Mysuru and Mandya districts, while the fourth one was involved in disposal of the valuables. One of the four accused, who was released on bail on April 27 is facing charges in 18 older theft cases. He was also into narcotics crimes and 4.066 kg of ganja, one pistol and a car were additionally seized from him. Metagalli Police have filed cases against him under the Arms Act and SDPS Act. Surprisingly, his father and four brothers are also facing several criminal cases,” she pointed out.
The others have 36, 17 and 3 older theft cases registered against them. The earlier 74 cases against the four accused have been filed in Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.
CCB Inspector M Mohan Kumar, PSI Maruthi Antharagatti, ASIs Azgar Khan, M R Ganesh and Ramegowda and personnel Prakash, Ramaswamy, Jayaram, Umamahesh, Mahesh, Suresh, Narasimharaju, Ravi, Govinda, Shivanna, K Mahesh, C N Ravi, Mamatha, and Ramya were part of the operation of nabbing the accused.
Published 26 August 2024, 13:31 IST