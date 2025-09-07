Relief package to UKP-3 landlosers: State to announce consent award soon

<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the state government has decided to award the compensation package for the farmers who parted with their land to the third phase of Upper Krishna Project (UKP) based on the consent of the parties.</p>.<p>The quantum of compensation (consent award) will be decided in a week’s time, the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of offering Bagina to Almatti reservoir.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah appealed to farmers not to approach the court seeking an enhancement in compensation. This will only further delay implementing the project, he said.</p>.Agro University in Dharwad develops 8 new high-yielding millet varieties.<p>“Our government accords priority to irrigation. I have met the prime minister and the union minister thrice seeking the Centre to issue a gazette notification for increasing the height of Almatti dam from 519 metres to 524 metres under UKP-3. The deputy chief minister made five trips to Delhi... But our efforts have not yielded desired results. But we will continue our efforts to get gazette notification...,” Siddaramaiah said. <br /> <br />On former BJP MP Prathap Simha moving the high court against inviting writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara, Siddaramaiah said, “Let the court decide it. But why did they not oppose when Nisar Ahmed inaugurated the Dasara?. Why did they not protest when Tipu Sultan and Mirza Ismail were part of the Dasara procession?, the chief minister questioned.</p>.<p>The BJP is politicising Banu Mushtaq’s selection for the Dasara inauguration. The government will give a befitting reply, he said.</p>.<p>On the government’s decision to reintroduce the ballot papers in the upcoming local bodies polls, Siddaramaiah defended it, saying ballot papers are being reintroduced to end the confusion revolving around EVMs.</p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, ministers M B Patil, Shivanand Patil and R B Thimmapur were present. </p>