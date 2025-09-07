Menu
Relief package to UKP-3 landlosers: State to announce consent award soon

Siddaramaiah appealed to farmers not to approach the court seeking an enhancement in compensation. This will only further delay implementing the project, he said.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 22:57 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 22:57 IST
Karnataka NewsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumarupper krishna project

