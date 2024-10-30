Home
india

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan released on bail from Ballari prison

A copy of the bail order reached the jail by 5pm. Soon, the authorities completed the necessary procedures.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 13:28 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 13:28 IST
Karnataka NewsBallariDarshan Thoogudeepainterim bail

