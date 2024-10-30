Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan released on bail from Ballari prison

<p>Ballari: Actor Darshan, who was lodged in the Ballari Central Jail in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, was released on Wednesday evening. After the release, the actor left for Bengaluru.</p><p>A copy of the bail order reached the jail by 5pm. Soon, the authorities completed the necessary procedures.</p><p>Darshan emerged from the special security cell, where he was kept, and completed all the formalities and exited at 6 PM. As he left, he was seen limping and receiving assistance from a relative. Police escorted him to a car under tight security. The actor did not respond to any media queries. Fans gathered at the location and shouted ‘Boss Boss D Boss’ as he departed.</p><p>Darshan’s car, traveling via the SP Circle, reached Anantapur through the border village of Chellagurki, and from there, it will proceed to Bengaluru via Chikkaballapur and Devanahalli. The Ballari police will provide security for the 25-km route up to the state border.</p><p>Before his release, he withdrew Rs 35,000 from his Prisoners’ Private Cash (PPC).</p>.Bail to Darshan: We welcome Karnataka HC's decision, says Deputy CM D K Shivakumar.<p>Upon learning about the interim bail order on Wednesday, Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi arrived in Ballari in the morning and was staying at a hotel. She visited the jail at 11:30 am, conversed with Darshan for 25 minutes, and then left.</p><p>Later in the evening, she visited the Durgamma Temple in the city and offered special prayers. Fans who gathered there lit lamps on the road, celebrating as if it was Deepavali.</p><p>Anticipating a large gathering of fans near the jail, police had increased security. City DSP Chandrakant Nandareddi personally oversaw the arrangements.</p>