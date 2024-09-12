Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan's custody extended; bail unlikely soon

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Kannada A-lister Darshan Thoogudeepa and 16 others till September 13. The actor, his friend Pavithra Gowda and other associates have been jailed since June 22 in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P Prasanna Kumar told DH that the actor’s counsel was yet to move a bail application.

During the day, the actor and the other accused were produced before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) via video conference. Their custody was extended by a day.