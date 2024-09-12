Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan's custody extended; bail unlikely soon

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Kannada A-lister Darshan Thoogudeepa and 16 others till September 13. The actor, his friend Pavithra Gowda and other associates have been jailed since June 22 in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.
Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P Prasanna Kumar told DH that the actor’s counsel was yet to move a bail application.
During the day, the actor and the other accused were produced before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) via video conference. Their custody was extended by a day.
Meanwhile, Darshan, who is currently lodged in the Ballari Central Prison met his wife Vijayalaksmi and his lawyers.
Speaking to reporters, an advocate from Darshan’s defence team said that they were yet to decide on bail.
“There was a discussion about the things mentioned in the chargesheet,” the advocate said in Ballari. “There were some doubts and we sought the clarification.”
Renukaswamy’s mangled body was found near a stormwater drain in Sumanahalli on June 9. Subsequently, the Bengaluru police cracked the case and arrested Darshan, Pavithra and 15 others.
Last week, the investigators filed the chargesheet against all 17, including the Kannada superstar, who was named accused 2, while his friend Pavithra was accused 1.
Published 12 September 2024, 13:41 IST