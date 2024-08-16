Renukaswamy murder case: Final report will be submitted to court soon, says Bengaluru Police Commissioner

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We have got some reports, we are told by the concerned FSL officials that more reports will be sent soon. On receiving them, as part of the further investigation, certain clarifications will be sought if necessary. After that, at the earliest, we will submit the final report to the court."

"Almost about 70 per cent of the reports have come from the Bengaluru FSL, and the remaining regarding electronic devices which we had sent to CFSL Hyderabad, those reports are still pending," he added.