Replace Karjol or son will fight as Independent: BJP MLA’s ultimatum

Just when the BJP seemed to have doused internal dissent over the announcement of nominees for the Lok Sabha elections, fresh revolt surfaced in the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency.
This time, Holalkere MLA M Chandrappa, the lone BJP legislator in the constituency comprising eight Assembly segments including Sira and Pavagada of Tumakuru district, said his son M C Raghuchandan will face the Lok Sabha polls from Chitradurga as an independent candidate if the BJP nominee Govind Karjol is not replaced in five days.
Chandrappa told reporters after attending the BJP Swabhimani Karyakartara Samavesha in Chitradurga on Friday, "We have set a deadline for the replacement of the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency candidate. We will announce our next political move after five days."
He claimed, "There is still time to change the candidate and I believe BJP leaders have realised our pain. Safeguarding the interests of voters is more important than the party. If things go as planned, my son would file nomination papers on April 3. The workers of eight Assembly segments are in our favour." He also dared the party leaders take action against him.
Chandrappa's son Raghuchandan said there is no question of backing out from electoral politics. "The opinions of workers have been conveyed through 'go back Karjol' chant," he said.
Madigas form a major chunk of voters in the Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency. But Raghuchandan belongs to the Bhovi community. Hence, the party chose Karjol, a Madiga. Congress nominee and former MP B N Chandrappa is also a Madiga.
