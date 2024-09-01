Report finds serious lapses in urban governance in Karnataka cities, recommends reforms

Santosh Nargund, Head, Participatory Governance, Janaagraha, said: "Karnataka was a leading state in decentralised local governance in the 1980s, but has seen a decline over the decades. Good governance such as timely elections, devolution of powers by the state to elected city governments, and people’s participation has serious implications on the economic and social development ambitions of the state, as well as on environmental sustainability. In the last two years, we have reached out to several city governments and communities across Karnataka to build awareness for improved urban governance."