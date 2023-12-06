Report tabled in Karnataka Assembly says several communities availed SC & ST benefits using fake caste certificates

Also named in the report are : Banajigas (a sub-sect of Lingayats), Kaniyars, Mudaliyars, Dombidasa, along with some from the Kuruba community-- who come under the 2A category of reservation meant for Other Backward Castes (OBC), were found to have been issued caste certificates under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category by classifying them as Gond, Rajagond, Kadukuruba or Jenukuraba.