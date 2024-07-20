Reservoirs in Karnataka clocking copious inflows

Bengaluru: The torrential rain in Malnad, Kerala and Konkan belt of Maharashtra has spurred the water level in most of the dams of Karnataka. While Tunga reservoir at Gajanuru in Shivamogga district reached its full level twice in a span of one month, Bhadra and Linganamakki reservoirs are inching towards their maximum level.
Tungabhadra reservoir, the lifeline of Koppal, Vijayanagar, Ballari and Raichur districts, on Friday clocked an inflow of over 1 lakh cusec. The current storage in the dam stands at 55.196 tmcft as against its maximum capacity of 105.788 tmcft.
The Almatti reservoir, across Krishna river, is two metres short of reaching its FRL. The dam recorded an inflow of 43,478 cusec on Friday while outflow was 65,480 cusec. The Basavasagar dam at Narayanapura on Friday received 62,000 cusec while 68,810 cusec was released downstream through 25 crest gates.
In Cauvery basin, Hemavathi dam at Goruru in Hassan district is six feet shy of reaching its full level (2922 feet). The dam, as on Friday, has 31 tmcft of water against its maximum capacity of 37 tmcft.
The water level in Krishnaraja Sagara, Mandya district, has increased by 13.2 feet in just six days. The dam is just six feet short of reaching its maximum level of 124.80 feet. The Kabini dam is only four feet shy of reaching its FRL
Published 19 July 2024, 22:38 IST