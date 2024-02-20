JOIN US
india
karnataka

Residential consumers make best use of Gruha Jyothi scheme in Karnataka

Last Updated 19 February 2024, 20:45 IST

Residential consumers across the state are making the best use of the free electricity scheme 'Gruha Jyothi' offered by the state government.

The recent data from the Energy Department shows that 85.36% of the consumers in the LT-1 and LT2(A) categories have registered for the scheme since its launch in June 2023.

With close to 97.85% of the people in the category covered under the scheme, Hubli Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) has the highest coverage followed by Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (94.57%) and Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (92.04%).

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) recorded the lowest coverage with only 75.75% of the consumers covered under the scheme.

The officials attributed the pattern of coverage to the electricity use patterns. Areas with lower power use tend to have higher coverage owing to the 200-unit cap the scheme has, they said. 

(Published 19 February 2024, 20:45 IST)
