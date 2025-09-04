Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Reviving art, reshaping schools

At the heart of this revival is their art teacher, Mallikarjun Koralli.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 19:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Teacher Mallikarjun Koralli teaching Togalu Gombe at Karnataka Public School in Kalaburagi.
Teacher Mallikarjun Koralli teaching Togalu Gombe at Karnataka Public School in Kalaburagi.
Teacher Shridevi Pujar teaches Halakki Kunita to students in Navalgund.
Teacher Shridevi Pujar teaches Halakki Kunita to students in Navalgund.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 19:40 IST
EducationKalaburgiSchoolsSpectrum

Follow us on :

Follow Us