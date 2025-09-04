<p>For Radhika Metri, a Class 9 student, Togalu Gombe sessions are the highlight of her week at the government-run Karnataka Public School in Kalaburagi. Her classmates nod in agreement, each drawn to a different charm of the age-old leather puppetry art. Some love painting the puppets, while others delight in orchestrating the behind-the-scenes movements. Together, these sessions have sparked a passion for a vanishing folk tradition while also enriching their educational experience.</p>.<p>At the heart of this revival is their art teacher, Mallikarjun Koralli. “When I was transferred to this school two years ago, I noticed many students were uninterested in academics. Art and culture often spark enthusiasm, so I thought of engaging them in Togalu Gombe, a unique craft,” says Mallikarjun.</p>.<p>His workshop for students, supported with materials from an NGO, began in January 2024. They started by tracing designs on leather sheets, cutting, painting and joining the figures, before scripting stories, adding music and finally bringing the puppets to life. Now they are confident of giving performances.

The impact of Togalu Gombe sessions extends well beyond learning puppetry. "Koralli has helped students understand various academic topics through Togalu Gombe by drawing inspiration from the characters in their lessons. Most importantly, it has broken caste barriers by uniting students with a common goal," says Ashok Totnalli, a performing artist and teacher.

Blending art with pedagogy

Totnalli, who teaches at a government school in Neelahalli, Sedam, has also explored blending art with pedagogy. While working in Jakanapalli, a village bordering Telangana, he drew high school students to classes through Doddata, a folk drama tradition. A science drama on health and food, infused with Doddata elements, went on to win a prize at the state-level and left a lasting impression on both students and villagers. </p>.<p>After learning Doddata, even the villagers formed a troupe and performed alongside the children. </p>.<p>“The art form empowered both the young and the old in the village. It also improved school attendance at Jakanapalli as students did not want to miss the drama classes. Our village high school started with just four students in the early 2000s. Totnalli’s efforts and the prizes that the students won inspired more students from nearby villages to join this school. Now, we have 130 students,” says Narayan Reddy, a village leader.</p>.<p>Even in the Neelahalli school, Totnalli has come up with a drama in English to help students learn the language.</p>.<p>In Manchi, Dakshina Kannada, teacher Taranath Kairangala is training a new generation of students in Warli painting. He teaches the form at several government schools, including the school where he teaches. Alongside his students, he has adorned the walls of many schools across the district with Warli murals.</p>.<p>“I get the walls painted first and then train local students in Warli so they can showcase their talent. I usually prefer teaching students from Class 3,” says Taranath. </p>.<p>Ramesh Naik, another teacher whose son learnt Warli from Kairangala said Warli sharpened students’ concentration and encouraged self-expression. They brought many elements from their lessons on the walls. They even used Warli on the stage during a district-level children’s literary meet.</p>.<p><strong>Infusing confidence</strong></p>.<p>At the Morarji Desai Residential School in Navalgund, Dharwad, music teacher Shridevi Pujar has inspired students by forming a troupe for Chowdaki Pada, a traditional folk song, and Halakki Kunita, a tribal dance. “Over the years, we have seen that students effortlessly grasp academic concepts through art and craft,” says Shridevi, who often adapts lessons into stage scripts. </p>.<p>While preparing accessories such as ‘Turai’ and ‘Keerita’ for Halakki Kunita, Shridevi notes that children learn best by observing, and such crafts help them overcome boredom, especially in residential schools.</p>.<p>Shrishti Dodmani, a Class 10 student who has chipped in with her teacher in preparing these props said the activity refreshes her instantly so that she can get back to studies. The step-by-step procedure that they followed has helped form her a systematic time-table for her studies.</p>.<p>Earlier, at Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School in Jakkinkatti, Haveri district also, Shridevi had formed a Doddata troupe.</p>.<p>“Girls performing Doddata is rare. But their confidence had no limits when they stepped on stage in costumes. It helped them move out of their comfort zone,” recalls Sangamesh Pujar, then principal of the Jakkinkatti school. “Although we have since moved to another school, students there continue to perform. Some are even being trained in theatre,” he adds.</p>.<p>Shridevi has also devised creative ways to cover expenses for costumes and props. On one occasion, she organised a children’s shandy, or <span class="italic"><em>santhe</em></span>, at the school, investing the profits in materials. </p>.<p>Together, these teachers are not only preserving endangered art forms but also proving that when combined with academics, art can create educated students, not merely literate ones.</p>