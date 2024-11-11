Since they're studying nursing course: Karnataka principal on J&K students being told to shave beards

<p>Holenarsipur, Hassan dist: The row over students from Jammu and Kashmir, studying in a nursing college in Hassan district, being asked to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/jk-nursing-students-allege-they-were-asked-to-trim-beards-3270174">shave</a> their beards or to trim them before entering the lab has now been settled.</p>.<p>A few students from J&K who are enrolled under PMSSS (PM’s special scholarship scheme) in Government College of Nursing at Holenarsipur had reportedly written a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association alleging that they were forced to shave their beards before being allowed into the clinical lab.</p>.<p>That letter was tweeted on X with chief minister of Karnataka and others being tagged. Later, in another letter tweeted on X, the students clarified that the issue had been resolved.</p>.Covid Scam: Action on panel report after cabinet approval, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>College Principal Chandrashekar has clarified that 330 students are studying in the college, including 13 from Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.<p>Since they are studying nursing course, all the students were instructed to trim their beards, wear clean clothes and shoes before they enter the clinical labs, he said.</p>.<p>The issue was amicably solved after the students agreed to comply with the directions of the college management, said Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr Rajanna.</p>