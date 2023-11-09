Row over transfer of Karnataka govt employees' body chief

Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association president C S Shadakshari has been transferred from Shivamogga to Kolar, a move he said was “unprecedented” and based on unfounded charges against him.
Shadakshari was transferred from his position as accounts superintendent of the Local Audit Circle of the Karnataka State Audit & Accounts Department at Shivamogga. He has been posted as accounts superintendent of the Social Welfare Department in Kolar.
The transfer is said to have been based on a Sept 21 letter by School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa to CM Siddaramaiah flagging allegations of dereliction of duty against Shadakshari pertaining to extraction of mud from a water body for a layout and non-payment of royalty.
It is said he was transferred out of Shivamogga due to his ‘proximity to BJP leader Yediyurappa’.
“This is the first such instance in the 103-year history of the Association,” he told reporters. “I got to know about Madhu Bangarappa’s letter only today. Reports have been submitted by officers stating that I am not connected (with the charges),” he said.
Shadakshari said he would meet Siddaramaiah to seek clarity on why he was transferred. “If I have done anything wrong, I’m ready to face whatever punishment the government decides,” he said.
Madhu told reporters: “Transferring officers is the prerogative of the government. I had sent to the government allegations that were against (Shadakshari). Based on that, the government has decided.”