Rs 10 crore fine, 10-year-jail: Karnataka tables bill to curb recruitment exam offences

Belagavi: The Karnataka government on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to 'prevent and curb' corruption during public recruitment examinations.

The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill proposes punishment up to 10 years imprisonment and Rs 10 crore apart from confiscation of property. Also, a designated court will be set up for the trial of offences.

"There are rampant irregularities as well as use of corrupt and unfair means in public examinations in Karnataka," the Bill states.