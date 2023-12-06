Rs 10 crore fine, 10-year-jail: Karnataka tables bill to curb recruitment exam offences

Belagavi: The Karnataka government on Wednesday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to 'prevent and curb' corruption during public recruitment examinations.
The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill proposes punishment up to 10 years imprisonment and Rs 10 crore apart from confiscation of property. Also, a designated court will be set up for the trial of offences.
"There are rampant irregularities as well as use of corrupt and unfair means in public examinations in Karnataka," the Bill states.
"The issue not only involves huge pecuniary advantages to nefarious persons and vested interests, but also undermines opportunities of advancement for Karnataka’s youth. Lakhs of meritorious and hardworking youth are denied opportunities because of this nexus which uses new corrupt and unfair means to defeat the conduct of public examinations in a fair manner," the Bill explains.
Provisions of the proposed law will apply to recruitment exams for all government posts.
The Bill defines ‘unfair means’ as taking “unauthorised” help in public exams from any person or group, directly or indirectly or from any written, recorded, copied or printed material or use of an unauthorised electronic or mechanical instrument or gadget. It also includes leaking or procuring question papers.
Any examinee indulging in unfair means shall be liable with imprisonment for a term up to 4 years with not less than Rs 10 lakh fine. Any person entrusted with conducting an exam indulges in unfair means will face 8-12 years imprisonment with a fine ranging Rs 15 lakh to Rs 10 crore.
GST Bill
The government also tabled the Karnataka Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill to levy 28 per cent GST on online games, horse racing and casinos. The Bill will replace an ordinance that was promulgated recently.