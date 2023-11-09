Rs 15,000 cr power projects to come up in Karnataka as KPCL inks MoU with Tehri Hydro Development Corp

"This is a flagship scheme and benefits the state immensely," the minister added. Gupta said that these projects, once finalised, will lead to an investment of more than Rs 15,000 crore in Karnataka by THDCL on mutually agreed terms and conditions. Right now, the task is to prepare the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), take up the feasibility study, and get approvals, and for that, THDCL has assured that immediate steps will be taken, he said.

In addition to the MOU, THDCL can self-identify solar and pumped storage projects in Karnataka and approach KPCL to allot these projects through the Government of Karnataka. KPCL will facilitate THDCL for the same, the statement said.

Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) signed an MoU with THDCL for the development of renewable energy projects, including pumped storage projects in Karnataka. It encompasses the development of a 1GW hybrid project and 500MW Bidar solar park by THDCL, according to the statement.

In this case as well, THDCL can self-identify solar and any other renewable energy (RE) projects in Karnataka and approach KREDL to allot these projects through the Government of Karnataka as per RE Policy 2022-27, which KREDL will facilitate, it added.