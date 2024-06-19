Rs 5 lakh govt aid for kin of Kuwait fire tragedy victim

Bengaluru: The state government on Tuesday announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of Vijay Kumar Prasanna who was killed in a fire tragedy in Kuwait.
Prasanna hailed from Sarasamba village in Aland taluk in Kalaburagi district. His family will receive Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF). He was working in Kuwait as a vehicle driver for eight years.
According to a press release from the government, he has eight dependents, including siblings. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah approved the compensation based on a petition by Karnataka NRI Forum deputy chairperson Dr Arathi Krishna.
Published 18 June 2024, 23:30 IST