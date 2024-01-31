Rs 60k monthly maintenance not high when husband earns Rs 7 lakh a month: Karnataka HC

“If husband is aware that wife is mentally unsound and she needs treatment, it is his duty to pay maintenance that is required to wife. It is not a case where husband is not in a position to pay any amount of maintenance to wife. His earning is Rs 7 lakh a month, even according to his claim, and therefore, lived a life of luxury within parameters that it can be so-called. The maintenance awarded can by no stretch of imagination be construed to be on higher side. Looking at the wife's state, who has remained homemaker throughout in juxtaposition to the status of the husband, who earns close to a crore per annum, the amount of maintenance awarded cannot be branded to be more,” the court said.