<p>A sum of Rs 7,748 crore has been allocated in the 2026-27 Union Budget for railway projects in Karnataka, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday. </p>.<p>Addressing a press conference via video conferencing, he said the “record” budgetary allocation had translated into large-scale infrastructure development, with railway works worth Rs 52,950 crore currently under progress in the state. </p>.<p>These works span new track creation, comprehensive station redevelopment and major safety upgrades, he noted. </p>.Union Budget 2026 | Seven high-speed rail corridors, City Economic Region launched to drive urban growth.<p>On the Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Hyderabad bullet train corridors announced in the budget, Vaishnaw said they would make a big difference to people of Bengaluru. </p>.<p>“Bengaluru-Chennai will practically become one city, with a travel time of just one hour and 13 minutes. Travel time between Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be just two hours. The project will boost manufacturing, design and IT services in Bengaluru,” he said. </p>.<p>Under Amrit Station Scheme, 61 stations in the stat have been identified for complete redevelopment at Rs 2,110 crore. Redevelopment works are already completed at 5 stations (Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Gokak Road & Munirabad) while 4 (Badami, Alnavar, Koppal & Bantwal) are awaiting inauguration. </p>.<p>Since 2014, around 1,750 km of new railway tracks have been constructed in the state, with 3,368 route kilometres (97%) of the railway network electrified. In addition, 707 flyovers and underpasses have been constructed. </p>.<p>The 138-km KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru section will get automatic signals at a cost of Rs 72.76 crore. The Letter of Acceptance (LOA) was issued to the BPPL-ETIL joint venture on December 9, 2025. </p>.<p>In a news statement, Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said Rs 3,085 crore had been allocated for the construction of new railway lines in Karnataka, and Rs 1,534 crore for the construction of double tracks. </p>.<p>Somanna, who is the BJP MP from Tumakuru, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was making “unnecessary” allegations against the Centre. “He should get the cataract in his eyes treated. He should give up petty politics and a sadistic mindset and get to work. The state government should work in coordination with the Centre,” he said. </p>