RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat is on whose side in Dharmasthala case, asks KPCC's Sorake

<p>Madikeri: "Whom does RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat support in the Dharmasthala case? Why Bhat, who raises hue and cry on trivial issues, is silent on the issue?" asked KPCC propaganda committee chairman Vinay Kumar Sorake.</p><p>Addressing mediapersons in Madikeri on Wednesday, he said that Sangh Parivar has not expelled Mahesh Shetty Timarodi and BJP has not removed Girish Mattannanavar.</p><p>"Dharmadhikeri Veerendra Heggade had welcomed the decision of the probe by SIT. Leaders of BJP were silent till the 13th site was excavated. Now, B L Santhosh has plunged into the movement towards protection of Dharmasthala's sanctity. Is it a fight between Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and B L Santhosh?" Sorake wanted to know.</p><p>There are talks within BJP that Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat favours Yediyurappa, while B L Santhosh is against Yediyurappa.</p><p>Sorake said that the monetary assistance under 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme is not like pension, to be disbursed on a particular day of each month. </p><p>"Sometimes it might take a few months for the money to be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. It is important to note that the money is being directly deposited to the accounts of women, without any corruption."</p><p>Responding to another question, Sorake said, "MLA K N Rajanna is committed to his ideology. I do not think he will join BJP, sacrificing his ideology."</p>