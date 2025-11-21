Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
BRICS presidency is a crown of thorns. India must give it a pass

BRICS presidency is a crown of thorns. India must give it a pass

With multilateralism in retreat, India must choose pragmatism over prestige in global forums
K P Nayar
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 07:51 IST
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 07:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsWorld newsBRICS

Follow us on :

Follow Us