Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

RSS march row: Karnataka High Court refuses to lift stay on government order restricting activities of private groups in public spaces

The government order was issued close on the heels of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh proposing to take out route marches across the State to commemorate its centenary celebrations
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 07:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 07:05 IST
KarnatakaRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghKarnataka High CourtKarnatak news

Follow us on :

Follow Us