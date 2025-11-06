<p>A Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday refused to lift the stay on a State government order (GO) restricting any unauthorised assembly of more than 10 people in public spaces, like roads, parks, and playgrounds. </p><p>A Division Bench of Justices S G Pandit and Geetha K B refused to interfere with the stay order recently passed by a single judge and asked the State to approach the single judge with its request to lift the stay.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-high-court-reserves-verdict-on-states-appeal-against-stay-on-order-restricting-activities-of-private-groups-in-public-spaces-3786408">State government had filed a writ appeal before a division bench</a> of the Karnataka High Court's Dharwad bench, challenging the single judge's interim order. </p><p>The government order, dated October 18, 2025, was issued close on the heels of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) proposing to take out route marches across the State to commemorate its centenary. The order, issued by the Home Department, required prior permission for any gathering of more than 10 persons on properties maintained by the State government, including schools, colleges, playgrounds, parks, roads and waterbodies.</p><p>The government order was challenged by two organisations from Hubballi, Punashcetana Seva Samsthe and We Care Foundation, and two individuals, Rajeev Malhar Patil Kulkarni from Dharwad and Uma Satyajit Chavan from Belagavi. </p><p>On October 28, the judge had stayed the operation of the order, observing that it, <em>prima facie</em>, takes away the constitutional rights conferred upon citizens under chapter III of the Constitution.</p>