Homeworld

Yunus govt perpetrating 'unspeakable atrocities' against non-Muslims in Bangladesh: Sheikh Hasina

In her message on the occasion of Christmas, Hasina accused the Yunus government of interfering with the freedom of people of all religions and communities to practice their own faiths.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 18:14 IST
Published 25 December 2025, 18:14 IST
World newsBangladeshSheikh HasinaMuhammad Yunus

