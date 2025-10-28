<p>Kalaburagi: The peace meeting convened by the district administration here on Tuesday failed to arrive at any consensus on permission to the route march of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and rallies for nine other organisations in Chittapur. </p><p>A ruckus took place when BJP SC Morcha state vice-president Ambaraya Ashtagi vehemently opposed the demand from other organisations to allow RSS route march by holding tricolour and preamble of the Constitution instead of Lathis and Bhagavadwaj (holy saffron flag). </p>.RSS row: Karnataka High Court stays government order restricting activities of private organisation in public spaces.<p>The High Court will hear the case on October 30.</p><p>Nine organisations have stuck to their stand to hold rallies on November 2. RSS has also sought permission for the route march in the home turf of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.</p><p>They argued that the consent for the route march with Lathis will cause law and order problem in Chittapur following a threat call made to the minister. Many of them have opposed permission for RSS citing it as an unregistered organisation.</p><p>Finally, dalit, other organisations have expressed their inclination to relent their stand and conduct rallies on other dates on the condition that RSS volunteers should carry tricolor and preamble of the Constitution by shunning Lathis and Bhagavadwaj. </p><p>Enraged over this, the BJP leader Ambaraya Ashtagi contended that RSS has the right to hold a peaceful route march along with its official symbol. This prompted the officials to end the meeting abruptly. Later, the supporters of the minister Priyank Kharge have raised slogans against RSS and BJP leaders in front of the deputy commissioner’s office.</p><p>“Chittapur is a land of Buddha and allowing RSS route marches by holding the sticks will destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the town. The BJP leaders are trying to vitiate the communal harmony through organising the event”, said Karnataka Rajya Chalavadi Kshemabhivraddi Sangh district general secretary Dinesh Dodamani .</p><p>Meanwhile, the BJP leaders have charged that the minister Priyank Kharge has pitted various dalit organisations against the RSS route march. Accusing the minister of sponsoring the opposition to the right-wing Hindutva outfit, Ambaraya Ashtagi said that it is unjustifiable to seek permission on the same day when route march is scheduled to be held by RSS.</p><p>“RSS has sought permission first for the RSS route march on October 19. Therefore, it should be allowed to hold the event permitting other organisations for rallies on other dates. The Indian Constitution has given citizens the freedom to hold any social activities in a peaceful manner. Therefore, route march will be conducted with the Lathis and Bhagavadwaj as per the tradition”, Ashtagi asserted.</p>