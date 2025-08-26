<p>Bengaluru: Apparently stung by criticism from within the party for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/born-congressman-after-reciting-rss-prayer-d-k-shivakumar-affirms-congress-loyalty-3693457">singing the RSS’ prayer song</a>, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday offered to apologise if anyone was hurt over its rendition in the state assembly and asserted he was a Congressman and would die as one. Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, had taken everyone by surprise by singing the RSS prayer song on the floor of the House. </p><p>The Deputy CM said he only made a "passing reference" in the Assembly. </p><p>On August 21, Shivakumar recited a couple of lines of the RSS’ prayer "Namaste Sada Vatsale..." in the Assembly during a debate on the June 4 Chinnaswamy stadium stampede. </p>.Don’t want to go to jail for...: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.<p>Addressing reporters here, he said, "I'm not bigger than anyone, my life is there to give strength to everyone. I have stood by everyone in their difficulty, still I stand by them...as a loyal Congressman I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings... If you want an apology, yes. For all the Congressmen and many political party friends of INDIA bloc they may be hurt." </p><p>"If you feel that I have done a mistake, which I have not done, I'm still ready to apologise." </p><p>Reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family, Shivakumar said, "My loyalty to the Congress party and Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I'm a born Congressman, I will die as a Congressman." </p><p>Senior Congress leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/congress-mlc-demands-apology-from-d-k-shivakumar-for-singing-rss-anthem-in-assembly-3696137"> B K Hariprasad on Monday had wondered</a> if Shivakumar was trying to “impress someone” by singing the RSS’ prayer inside the Assembly. "We have no objection to Shivakumar reciting the prayer as the Deputy CM because a government belongs to all, including the RSS. If he said it as Congress president, he’ll have to apologise," he had said.</p>