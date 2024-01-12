JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Schools told to create awareness on POCSO Act

The schools should involve stakeholders such as police, school development and management committees, parent associations etc.. reads the circular.
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 22:19 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru, DHNS: The School Education department has directed all schools across the state to conduct “Open House” to create awareness about the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual OffenCes) Act and Child Protection Policy, 2016, and to involve various stakeholders in the exercise. 

In a circular, the Commissioner for Department of School Education has stated that in order to prevent sexual harassment and rape on children below 18 years, it is necessary to raise awareness in children and other stakeholders.

“The schools must conduct Open House during the morning assembly or during any free time to create awareness about the POCSO Act and Child Protection Policy. The schools should involve stakeholders such as police, school development and management committees, parent associations etc..” reads the circular.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 January 2024, 22:19 IST)
Karnataka

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT