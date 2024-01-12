Schools told to create awareness on POCSO Act

Bengaluru, DHNS: The School Education department has directed all schools across the state to conduct “Open House” to create awareness about the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual OffenCes) Act and Child Protection Policy, 2016, and to involve various stakeholders in the exercise.
In a circular, the Commissioner for Department of School Education has stated that in order to prevent sexual harassment and rape on children below 18 years, it is necessary to raise awareness in children and other stakeholders.
“The schools must conduct Open House during the morning assembly or during any free time to create awareness about the POCSO Act and Child Protection Policy. The schools should involve stakeholders such as police, school development and management committees, parent associations etc..” reads the circular.