SDPI wants MLA to resign over filming 'vulgar' dance near Tipu Sultan's tomb

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state president Abdul Majeed demanded the resignation of MLA Tanveer Sait, taking objection to the shooting of a dance, which he claimed was vulgar, near the tomb of Tipu Sultan at Gumbaz in Srirangapatna, stating that it has hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

Addressing a media conference, here, on Thursday, Majeed said, the film was released some time ago and the issue has come to light now. “The picturisation is in a Kannada movie. I also urge the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) to remove the visuals from the film,” he added.

Majeed said, Gumbaz is a sacred place for millions of Muslims across the world and also supporters of Tipu Sultan. “The tombs of Tipu’s father Hyder Ali, his mother and warriors who fought against the British allies are also there at Gumbaz. Tipu Sultan Waqf Estate Committee and State Waqf Board are responsible for the shooting of the dance, for a vulgar song of the film ‘Namo Bhothathma’, featuring Komal Kumar in the lead role. Tanveer Sait is the chairman of the committee and member of the board. He should resign from the responsible posts, on moral grounds,” he demanded.

“The Archaeological Survey of India, which permitted the shooting, and the committee, custodian of the Gumbaz, should have explained about the sanctity of the place. Such blunders should not repeat. Thus, we will complain to the chief minister, Waqf Minister and Waqf Board. People should also raise their voice against such desecration by any person or organisation, in a sacred place of any faith,” Majeed said.

“The committee, which should protect the sanctity of the Gumbaz, has turned into a den of scamsters. They are more interested in issuing contracts of parking lot and chappal stand. Thus, even the committee should be dismissed,” Majeed demanded.

SDPI district president Rafath Khan, vice-president and ex-corporator S Swamy, general secretary Safiullah and secretary Fardeen Ahmad were present in the media conference.