<p>Bengaluru: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) will hold its 6th National Representative Council meeting at Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district from January 20-21.</p>.<p>The conference will mark the election of the national executive committee and national office-bearers for the upcoming term.</p>.<p>According to a press note issued by the SDPI, the organisational elections have already been conducted in 14 states, with new office-bearers being appointed.</p>.<p>“The national representative conference to be held in Mangaluru is expected to serve as a platform that provides clear direction for the country’s political future,” the note added.</p>