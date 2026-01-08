Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
SDPI's national council meeting in Mangaluru on Jan 20, 21

The conference will mark the election of the national executive committee and national office-bearers for the upcoming term.
Published 07 January 2026, 21:44 IST
