Seers of Dalit, backward class communities declare unconditional moral support for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

The CM's office in a statement said, "Strongly condemning the conspiracies of the Central government and the Raj Bhavan to artificially destabilise the government, the swamijis declared that they will stand unitedly and fight against this conspiracy, in favour of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."

The delegations of seers that met the CM included Jagadguru Sri Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji of the Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha, Jagadguru Sri Shanthaveera Mahaswamiji of Sri Jagadguru Kunchitiga Mahasamsthana Math -- Hosadurga, Jagadguru Sri Immadi Siddarameshwar Swamiji of Bhovi Gurupeetha -- Chitradurga, Jagadguru Sri Basavamurthy Madara Chennaiah Mahaswami of Madara Chennaiah Gurupeeth -- Chitradurga, among several others, it said.