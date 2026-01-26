<p class="bodytext">S G Susheelamma is involved in women empowerment, child care and welfare of the economically weaker sections of society. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Born in May 1939, she founded Sumangali Seva Ashrama in October 1975 to serve abadoned women, orphaned children and the poor. </p>.Rs 400 crore cash container vanishes at Karnataka's Chorla, cops launch probe .<p class="bodytext">Located in Cholanayakanahalli near Hebbal, the nonprofit trains women in the crafts, conducts vocational courses, entrepreneurship awareness programmes, spiritual activities and provides legal aid and higher education assistance to them. She was earlier conferred with the Karnataka Rajyotsava award. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“I have never aspired for any recognition, but God has been kind to me with his many blessings. The ashrama was founded by a group of women with an intention to serve society. I have spent 50 years in social service. Because of the support from all private individuals, companies and the government, we were able to start various initiatives including women empowerment, child care and community development,” she said. </p>