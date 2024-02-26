Karnataka Budget Session likely to be extended till Wednesday: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that the budget session of the legislature, which had been extended by a day till Monday, is likely to be extended further till Wednesday.
The 10-day session should have ended on Friday, but owing to high fever and sore throat the CM was suffering from, the business advisory committee had extended the ongoing session till Monday.
This, in order to facilitate Siddaramaiah to reply to the discussion on the budget as well as to seek passage of the budget. The CM said that he would seek passage of the budget on Wednesday, in the wake of the death of Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik. Ruling party members and leaders would take part in the last rites of the Surpur MLA on Monday.
On Tuesday, there is the Rajya Sabha election, for which the state Assembly is the electoral college.
Sources in the Assembly secretariat told DH that the death of the MLA would not affect the total number of votes (45) required for the victory of a candidate in the Rajya Sabha election. “A candidate still requires 45 votes to win a seat,” they said.
