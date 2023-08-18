Set up standing committee for selecting varsities' vice chancellors: B K Chandrashekar

Senior Congress leader B K Chandrashekar has urged the state government to form a standing committee for the selection of vice-chancellors (VCs) to public (state) universities.
He said this committee should have heads of premier institutes such as IIM Bangalore, IISc and National Law School of India University.
“The standing committee must replace the search committee and the state government should amend the Karnataka State Universities Act,” he added.
The standing committee should finalise one name for vice-chancellor’s post, Chandrashekar said and added that the government should cut the powers of the Governor and the Chancellor in appointing the VCs.
“Let the government give some dignity to vice-chancellors,” he said.
Chandrashekar also hailed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s decision to withdraw the National Education Policy (NEP). “It’s foolish to try and control the education sector without having proper knowledge. There should be freedom to argue and have healthy skepticism. Under the NEP, Darwin’s theory was removed, which is highly objectionable,” he
added.
Corruption
Chandrashekar, a former minister, lamented that corruption was rampant. “I recently got to know that lower- and middle-level officers are demanding bribes to clear files in higher education department. This might not have come to the notice of the higher education minister,” he added.