Seven cars gutted in fire at a Shivamogga outlet

Shivamogga: Around seven cars of Hyundai Motor company were reportedly gutted in a fire mishap that broke out in the dealership outlet on Shankara mutt road at Sheshadripuram in the city on Friday night

Three cars inside the showroom were completely burnt and four parked at the entrance were partially damaged. Spare parts, tyres and the goods turned to ashes in the mishap.

Firefighting staff from Bhadravathi and Tarikere and local police rushed to the spot and doused the flame by mid night. Fire broke out at the roof of the outlet - Rahul hyundai - initially and it spread across the building quickly. Fire engulfed the entire building in a short span. People gathered in large numbers to see the mishap. The exact caus of fire is yet to be ascertained.

There was no loss of human life in the incident as staff had gone home. Fire & Emergency Services department district.officer G Mahalingappa said fire has almost been doused and the situation is under control. But the building is damaged. Short circuit could be the reason behind the blaze.