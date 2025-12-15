<p>Davangere: Arrangements have been made at the High School Grounds in the city for the public viewing of the mortal remains of senior MLA and Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who passed away on Sunday evening.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner GM Gangadharaswamy, Zilla Panchayat CEO Gitte Madhav Vitthalarao, SP Uma Prashanth and other district-level officials are at the spot and reviewing the preparations.</p>.Last rites of Shamanur Shivashankarappa to be performed with full state honours.<p>A huge pandal has been set up at the High School Grounds. A stage has been prepared to keep the mortal remains. Seating arrangements have been made for the dignitaries who will come to pay their last respects.. </p><p>A large number of people are expected to gather for the final darshan, and barricades have been installed around to avoid any stampede.</p> <p><strong>Thousands of police</strong></p><p>Thousands of policemen, including SPs, ASPs, inspectors, sub-inspectors from various districts, have been deployed for security at various places in the city, including the High School grounds. Many dignitaries, including the Chief Minister and his deputy are arriving to pay their last respects, and police security has been increased.</p><p>The funeral will be held in the evening with full government honors at the Kalleshwara Mill premises on Bambubazar Road in the city. </p><p>The funeral of Parvathamma, wife of Shamanur Shivashankarappa, was also held here.</p>