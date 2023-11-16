Shed caste mindset, target LS poll win: B Y Vijayendra

After taking charge of the state BJP in the presence of his father and BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa and senior leaders K S Eshwarappa, D H Shankarmurhty and his predecessor Nalin Kumar Kateel at the state party headquarters, Vijayendra said, “We have to set the target of winning all 28 Lok Sabha seats, which is not difficult since we won 25 seats in the last Lok Sabha polls. We only have to think like common party workers and not like caste-based leaders.”