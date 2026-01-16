Menu
india

Shidlaghatta incident: KPCC issues show-cause notice to Rajiv Gowda

The KPCC called upon the member to submit his written explanation within seven days failing which the disciplinary committee will take an appropriate action.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 22:44 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 22:44 IST
