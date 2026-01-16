<p>The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has issued a show-cause notice to Rajiv Gowda, the Congress candidate from Shidlaghatta in the 2023 Assembly elections, alleging his conduct amounted to indiscipline and was detrimental to the party’s interests.</p>.<p>In the notice dated January 15, 2026, KPCC working president (administration) G C Chandrashekar stated that it had come to the party’s notice that Gowda had made personal remarks against the Municipal Commissioner over the removal of a banner related to a private event during his telephonic conversation with the Commissioner and the audio and video clip of which was widely circulated in the media.</p>.Four govt schools get Israel's smart digital boards in Karnataka's Bantwal taluk.<p>The notice stated that the Congress leader’s conduct and derogatory words had caused embarrassment to the party and was a violation of the party discipline.</p>.<p>The KPCC called upon the member to submit his written explanation within seven days failing which the disciplinary committee will take an appropriate action.</p>.<p>It may be recalled that an audio clip purportedly capturing the Congress leader threatening Shidlaghatta Municipal Commissioner Amrutha Gowda over the removal of an “unauthorised” banner had sparked a political row in Chikkaballapur district. It had also led to civic body employees staging a protest demanding action.</p>.<p>The BJP accused the Congress of fostering a “goonda state,” with state president B Y Vijayendra calling the behaviour towards a woman officer “unpardonable.”</p>