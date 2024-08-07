Home
Shirur Landslide: Job offer to missing driver's wife

The Vengeri service cooperative bank in Kozhikode offered a job as junior clerk to Arjun's wife Krishna Priya. It is close to their house.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 14:03 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A cooperative bank in Kerala has offered a job to the wife of Malayali truck driver Arjun who went missing following the landslide at Shirur in Karnataka last month.

The Vengeri service cooperative bank in Kozhikode offered a job as junior clerk to Arjun's wife Krishna Priya. It is close to their house.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had visited Arjun's family the other day and assured the government's support. 

Meanwhile, the family is keenly awaiting resuming the search for Arjun in the Gangavali river.

Published 07 August 2024, 14:03 IST
India NewsKeralaKarnatakalandslidesjob

