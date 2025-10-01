Menu
Deputy CM D K Shivakumar dares H D Kumaraswamy for public debate

'Kumaraswamy is doing ‘hit and run’ on me. This needs to end. Let the media facilitate an open debate; I am ready to take him on publicly,' Shivakumar told reporters.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 23:21 IST
