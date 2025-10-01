Deputy CM D K Shivakumar dares H D Kumaraswamy for public debate

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday urged his longtime rival and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to stop making “hit-and-run” style accusations and challenged him to a public debate.</p>.<p>“Kumaraswamy is doing ‘hit and run’ on me. This needs to end. Let the media facilitate an open debate; I am ready to take him on publicly,” Shivakumar told reporters.</p>.<p><strong>‘Conspiracy’</strong></p>.<p>Responding to Kumaraswamy’s recent claim that Shivakumar may go to jail soon, the deputy chief minister said, “Kumaraswamy has been conspiring for a long time to send <br>me to jail. He is continuing the same rant now. I will respond to him after the festival.”</p>.'It's false and there is no proposal before me', says D K Shivakumar as he rules out 'congestion tax' plan.<p>Both Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy belong to the dominant and landowning Vokkaliga community, which is prominent in South Karnataka.</p>.<p>They are locked in an intense face-off to emerge as the undisputed leader of the community.</p>