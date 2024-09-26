Shivarajkumar to inaugurate Srirangapatna Dasara

Srirangapatna (Mandya dist): Actor Shivarajkumar will inaugurate the four-day ‘Srirangapatna Dasara’ to be held from October 4, said Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumar.
Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, the DC said, “Shivarajkumar will launch the Jamboo Savari at Dasara Bannimantap in Kirangur on October 4. Three elephants will participate in the Jamboo Savari”.
Dasara cultural programmes will be held on the grounds opposite Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in the town. District Incharge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy will inaugurate the programme.
Playback singers Vijay Prakash, music director Arjun Janya and other popular artistes will present programmes. Local artistes will also present various programmes during the four-day event, the DC added.
