Hassan sex scandal: Siddaramaiah asks PM Modi to cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking cancellation of Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport to "ensure the swift return of the absconding MP to face the full force of law".
Prajwal is accused in an alleged sex scandal which is being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Karnataka government.
Prajwal is believed to have flown to Germany shortly after polling in the first phase of elections in the state got over on April 26, in which he was the JD(S)-BJP combine's candidate from Hassan.
Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda planned the escape of his grandson Prajwal abroad.
More to follow...
(Published 01 May 2024, 10:39 IST)