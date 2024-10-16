Home
Siddaramaiah deeply involved in MUDA 'scam', should resign immediately: BJP

Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K Marigowda resigned from his post amid the row over alleged irregularities in allotment of sites to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 09:55 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 09:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahmuda

