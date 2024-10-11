Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah govt withdraws case against Hubballi rioters who attacked police

This was one of the 43 cases the state Cabinet decided to withdraw at its meeting following a petition by the Anjuman-e-Islam to the Home Minister G Parameshwara.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 11:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 11:38 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsRiotsHubballi

Follow us on :

Follow Us