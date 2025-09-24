Siddaramaiah may finish off Congress: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya

<p>In a scathing attack on the ongoing Social and Educational Survey -- Caste Census -- in the state, Rajya Sabha BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may “finish off the Congress” leaving “nothing really” for his deputy D K Shivakumar to take over. </p>.<p>“I wish Siddaramaiah a very happy Dasara. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to him for helping the cause of my party by antagonising large sections of people in Karnataka,” said Siroya in his statement. </p>.BJP's single-point agenda is to portray Siddaramaiah as anti-Hindu, says Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>“By ordering a caste census in a tearing hurry, Siddaramaiah has made everybody, including his own party members and Cabinet colleagues unhappy. As of today, Vokkaligas, Lingayats, Dalits, OBCs, Brahmins, minorities, tribal communities, and the nomads are upset with the Congress government. The CM should ask if his own Kuruba community is with him or if they too are upset. Who is really happy with the survey is a good question to ask. Perhaps only Rahul Gandhi,” said Siroya, adding that each community was “afraid” of the survey’s outcome. </p>.<p>“Anyway, we in the BJP have nothing to complain about all this. I had suggested in the past that there was no need for the state to get a separate caste census done, when the Centre had announced a survey along with general census,” Siroya said. </p>