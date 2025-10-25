Siddaramaiah seeks national monument tag for Rani Channamma's tomb

<p>Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the State government has proposed to the Centre to declare the tomb of Rani Channamma at Bailhongal a national monument and to name Belagavi airport after the warrior queen. He noted that more than a year has passed since the proposals were sent, but there has been no response from the Centre.</p><p>He was speaking at the valedictory function of the three-day Kittur Utsav, organised by the district administration and the Kannada and Culture Department, held in Channammana Kittur town on Saturday.</p><p>Rani Channamma, who defeated the British in battle on October 23, 1824, is celebrated annually through the Kittur Utsav. Siddaramaiah highlighted her patriotism, courage, and bravery, pointing out that she fought against the British decades before the First War of Independence in 1857. Alongside warriors Sangolli Rayanna and Amatur Balappa, she played a key role in resisting British colonial forces, he said.</p><p>“While the British initially came to India for trade, they employed a divide-and-rule strategy that pitted us against one another. Even today, some conspirators attempt to divide people on the basis of caste or religion, though no religion teaches hatred. We must stay united and vigilant,” he stated.</p><p>Siddaramaiah also praised Tipu Sultan as a patriot who fought against the British, noting that he faces criticism when speaking about Tipu’s legacy. He recalled that as Chief Minister in 2017, his government began celebrating Rani Channamma Jayantotsav to honour her bravery and patriotism, initiatives that previous governments had not taken.</p><p>ZP CEO Rahul Shinde welcomed. MLA Babasaheb Patil presided over. Rani Channamma University, Belagavi Vice-Chancellor C M Thyagaraja, litterateur Vinay Vakkund, MLA Vijayanand Kashapannavar and Madiwal Rajyogendra Swamiji of Kalmath, Kittur also spoke.</p><p>PWD and District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Panchakshari Swamiji of Nichanki, Palaksh Shivayogi Swamiji of Kadarvalli, MLAs Asif Sait, Mahantesh Koujalgi, Ashok Pattan, N H Konaraddi, Vishwas Vaidya, Vijayanand Kashapannavar, MLCs Saleem Ahmed, Channaraj Hattiholi, BUDA Chairman Laxmanrao Chingale, Guarantees Committee District President Vinay Navalgatti, NWKRTC Vice-Chairman Sunil Hanamannavar, Regional Commissioner Janaki, SP Bheemashankar Guled and others were present.</p>