Siddaramaiah thanks K C Venugopal for saving his political career

“During the screening committee meeting for finalising the tickets for the 2018 elections, I conveyed my interest to contest from Chamundeshwary to the AICC leadership. But Venugopal, who was then in charge of Karnataka, said that I would lose at Chamundeshwari. As I didn’t agree Venugopal met me personally and said that if I got defeated at Chamundeshwari it will be a major setback to my political career. But I stood on my stand to contest from Chamundeshwari. However, owing to Venugopal's pressure I considered Badami as a second option. When the results came I lost Chamundeshwari, but won Badami. Hence I could continue in politics without a gap. Otherwise, I don’t think I would have become the Chief Minister again. Hence I admire Venugopal’s long vision and political sharpness," Siddaramaiah said.

He also said that the five guarantee schemes of the Karnataka government were also initiated with the inspiration of Venugopal.

"Venugopal is working tirelessly for the revival of Congress in the country. Hence I'm more happy to have got the opportunity to present the award to Venugopal," Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah's praise for the AICC key leader has come at a time when the BJP is demanding his resignation over the MUDA scam.