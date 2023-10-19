Siddaramaiah to ‘positively decide’ on 2% job quota for sportspersons

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that he will consider making a “positive decision” on reserving 2% of government jobs for sportspersons in all departments.
The 2% quota, if introduced, will not apply to police and forest departments where the government already has 3% jobs reserved for sportspersons.
“There’s already a 3% reservation in police and forest departments. The Karnataka Olympic Association has sought 2% reservation for sportspersons in other departments. I will try to consider this and make a positive decision,” the chief minister said.
The CM was speaking after felicitating eight sportspersons from Karnataka who won gold and silver medals at the recent Hangzhou Asian Games - Rajeshwari Gayakwad (Cricket), Rohan Bopanna (Tennis), Mijo Chacko Kurian and Nihal Joel (men’s relay), Mithun Manjunath and Sai Pratheek (Badminton), Divya T S (Shooting) and Aditi Ashok (Golf).
The government awarded a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh to each gold medal winner and Rs 15 lakh for silver.
Siddaramaiah also felicitated coaches hailing from Karnataka who contributed to India’s medal tally at the Games - V Tejaswini Bai (Kabaddi), Ankita B S (Hockey) and C A Kuttappa (Boxing). They were awarded Rs 5 lakh each.
“It is the duty of the nation and state to encourage sports and athletics. Our government will do that,” Siddaramaiah said.
The chief minister recalled that in 2017, during his first term in office, the government announced that Olympic gold medalists would get Rs 5 crore, silver Rs 3 crore and bronze Rs 2 crore.