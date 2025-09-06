Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Siddaramaiah welcomes GST reforms, seeks cess devolution

Siddaramaiah said that the reduction in rates must lower prices for consumers, not increase profit margins for large corporates. “If the benefits fail to reach the common man, the blame will rest squarely on the Union government,” he said.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 02:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 02:44 IST
CM SiddaramaiahGST

Follow us on :

Follow Us