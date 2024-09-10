Siddaramaiah will complete his tenure: R V Deshpande

Belagavi: State Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman and MLA R V Deshpande said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will remain in office for the complete term of the government.
"We have completed over one year in office and government will complete its term under Siddaramaiah’s leadership as he has been giving good governance," Deshpande told reporters here on Tuesday, adding "We do not see change of chief minister in the state as of now and none have made such remarks, hence commenting on it would not be fair."
"The chief minister's chair is not vacant. Claims for it should only be made when it is vacant. Many have made their aspirations about the post known. Even Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi has made known that he aspires to take up the post after the next assembly elections."
"Minister M B Patil and others too were eligible for the post of chief minister, but he is young and has time on his side for making efforts. As of now there are no such moves in the Congress to change chief minister," he added.
The MLA further said, "Since BJP is in the opposition and wants to destabilise the government, they have been making statements that the government will collapse after Diwali. Congress has been giving good governance and has been spending Rs 57,000 crore for implementing five guarantees alone. BJP needs to understand this."
Deshpande said, "I was an advocate myself, and I know that there was no scam in allotment of lands by MUDA for which Siddaramaiah has been accused. Neither Siddaramaiah nor his wife have done anything wrong. We hope the court verdict will be in favour of the chief minister."
On MP Jagadish Shettar stating that there was tussle in the Congress for the post of chief minister, Deshpande said, "I am not aware of why the former chief minister made such statements."
"Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has been visiting United States on the invite of Vice President Kamala Harris who was also presidential candidate and there was no need to give different meaning for it," he stated.
Regarding D K Shivakumar meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "even Siddaramaiah has met the prime minister twice in past six months to seek funds for the state. New Delhi is the national capital and we travel to meet our national leaders too."
Regarding thoughts being given to review guarantee schemes, he said, "some ineligible people are reaping their benefits, so we should make sure that the beneficiaries are from BPL classes. There are 80 per cent BPL card holders in the state who managed to get them by giving false information. BPL cards procured on false information are being cancelled."