Siddaramaiah will complete his tenure: R V Deshpande

Belagavi: State Administrative Reforms Commission Chairman and MLA R V Deshpande said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will remain in office for the complete term of the government.

"We have completed over one year in office and government will complete its term under Siddaramaiah’s leadership as he has been giving good governance," Deshpande told reporters here on Tuesday, adding "We do not see change of chief minister in the state as of now and none have made such remarks, hence commenting on it would not be fair."

"The chief minister's chair is not vacant. Claims for it should only be made when it is vacant. Many have made their aspirations about the post known. Even Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi has made known that he aspires to take up the post after the next assembly elections."

"Minister M B Patil and others too were eligible for the post of chief minister, but he is young and has time on his side for making efforts. As of now there are no such moves in the Congress to change chief minister," he added.