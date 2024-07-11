Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures justice to family of oxygen tragedy victims

Chamarajanagar: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he has directed the deputy commissioner to provide jobs to the family members of the oxygen tragedy victims during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking to mediapersons, after the meeting, in Chamarajanagar, Siddaramaiah said, "We will not allow injustice to the kin of those who died three years ago, due to short supply of oxygen in Chamarajanagar district hospital. They should not seek permission for euthanasia. The district administration has been directed to respond to their problems."
It may be mentioned that Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag held a meeting with the kin of the victims and informed them that the government has directed them to work as outsourced workers at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS).
But, the victims had opposed this and had explained that they are not able to work in the hospital, where they lost their family members. They had sought permission to continue with their jobs, where they are currently working. It is difficult for them to leave their dependents in Kollegal, Gundlupet and Hanur and work in CIMS, they had said.
Published 11 July 2024, 00:52 IST